Clairo Drops Out Of Primavera Sound 2025 Citing ‘Logistical Issues’

Primavera Sound 2025 is down one featured performer. Next month, music lover will descend on Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona, Spain to catch set from headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Charli XCX. Another notable name of the multi-days festival’s lineup includes Clairo.

Unfortunately, the “Nomad” singer will no longer make an appearance at the event. In a note shared by organizers, the team confirmed Clairo had to drop out of her set.

Across the festival’s social media page a message from Clairo explaining her tough decision was revealed. “Unfortunately, I’m not able to make it to Primavera this year,” read the statement (secured by Pop Crave). “I’m so sad about it, because Primavera is iconic and returning to the fest is something I’ve been looking forward to for ages.”

She then outlined what lead to disappointing news. “There are some logistical issues with getting my show to/from Primavera that have forced my hand here,” she added. “I never want to give my fans anything but the absolute best set I can do, and that won’t be possible at this time. I’m so sorry again, and I hope to be able to make it up to you sooner than later.”

Primavera Sound 2025 is set to take place from June 4 to 8 and will be livestreamed exclusively via Amazon Music. Find more information here.