When Do Tickets For Coachella 2026 Go On Sale?

Another Coachella has come and gone. Highlights from the 2025 music festival included Charli XCX bidding farewell to Brat summer and getting into a playful trolling match with Green Day; Lady Gaga’s headlining set featuring fashionable nods to her music videos; and Megan Thee Stallion performing with Queen Latifah, Ciara, and Victoria Monét.

There was also Addison Rae teasing her upcoming album on her underwear, d4vd’s failed attempt at a backflip, Clairo bringing out Bernie Sanders, Tyla and a fan tussling over a microphone, and tons of other cool sh*t.

Now it’s time to get excited for 2026.