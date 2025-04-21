Another Coachella has come and gone. Highlights from the 2025 music festival included Charli XCX bidding farewell to Brat summer and getting into a playful trolling match with Green Day; Lady Gaga’s headlining set featuring fashionable nods to her music videos; and Megan Thee Stallion performing with Queen Latifah, Ciara, and Victoria Monét.
There was also Addison Rae teasing her upcoming album on her underwear, d4vd’s failed attempt at a backflip, Clairo bringing out Bernie Sanders, Tyla and a fan tussling over a microphone, and tons of other cool sh*t.
Now it’s time to get excited for 2026.
When Do Tickets For Coachella 2026 Go On Sale?
The lineup isn’t out yet, but Coachella has announced the dates for next year’s festival: weekend 1 is scheduled for April 10 to 12, 2026, followed by weekend 2 from April 17 to 19, 2026. Advance tickets go on sale on Friday, May 2, at 11 a.m. PT. You can find more information here.
Until then, the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, where Coachella takes place, is hosting another music festival this April: Stagecoach. The lineup features Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Lana Del Rey, Nelly (celebrating 25 years of Country Grammar), Sturgill Simpson, Shaboozey, Goo Goo Dolls, T-Pain, Sierra Ferrell, Nikki Lane, Creed, and Backstreet Boys.