What Are The Coachella Festival Dates For 2024?

Coachella was a rousing success in April, Frank Ocean’s unfortunate ankle injury and subsequent canceled Weekend 2 headlining set that reportedly cost the iconic annual festival millions of dollars notwithstanding.

Coachella 2023 made history with headliners Bad Bunny and Blackpink, and the Coachella powers that be are surely already brainstorming how to one-up itself in 2024. We won’t know who next year’s headliners for a while still, but today (June 12), we at least learned the dates to circle on the calendar.

“Wherever you are, the desert isn’t far,” Coachella tweeted. “Coachella returns April 12-14 and April 19-21. Register now to access the 2024 Advance Sale beginning Friday, June 16 at 11 am PT at coachella.com.”

The official website provides loads of ticketing information, including the chosen platform (AXS). “Festival passes are valid for the full weekend (and only the weekend) you purchased,” it reads, additionally noting a payment plan option of $99 down at the initial checkout this week while the remaining balance can be paid off over six equally divided payments through this December.

There are also hotel packages and Safari Campground available to reserve now here. The accompanying shuttle passes will go on sale beginning this Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. PT, but registration for access is available now.