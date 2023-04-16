Blackpink made a magical return to Coachella tonight (April 15). During their astonishing set, the iconic K-Pop quartet shined as they went through much of their catalog.
Before they arrived to the stage, fans noticed a large, light-up butterfly floating in the sky.
A giant rainbow butterfly emerges in the sky as #BLACKPINK prepares to take the stage at #COACHELLA2023. pic.twitter.com/1jz6azC5nb
— Variety (@Variety) April 16, 2023
The girls then kicked off their set with a performance of “Pink Venom” from their latest album, Born Pink.
PINK VENOM EN #COACHELLA2023
BLACKPINK COACHELLA HEADLINERS#BLACKPINKatCoachella pic.twitter.com/LKOlDORnGc
— The Killer Blinks (@Thekillerblinks) April 16, 2023
This then transitioned into some of the group’s viral hits, including “Pretty Savage.”
ช่วง TALK😀
BLACKPINK COACHELLA HEADLINERS#BLACKPINKatCoachella #BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/1MovZeSkTk
— BlackpinkWines (@BlackpinkWines) April 16, 2023
fucking pretty savage #BLACKPINKatCoachella @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/LCqE8gFoO0
— 𓆸 (@yourg0rgia) April 16, 2023
BOOMBAYAH #BLACKPINKatCoachella #PINKCHELLA pic.twitter.com/dIM9X0CJL4
— #PINKCHELLA (@stoicprincessx) April 16, 2023
Elsewhere during the set, the girls each performed some of their solo songs, including Lisa, who performed “Money,” Jisoo, who performed “Flower,” Jennie, who performed “You & Me,” and Rosé who performed “Gone.”
#LISA “MONEY” Solo Stage at COACHELLA!
BLACKPINK COACHELLA HEADLINERS#BLACKPINKatCoachella @BLACKPINKhttps://t.co/CzQACmtxGc
— BLΛCKPIИK EИT. FANBASE (@BLACKPINKENT_) April 16, 2023
#JENNIE “YOU & ME” Solo Stage at COACHELLA!
BLACKPINK COACHELLA HEADLINERS#BLACKPINKatCoachella @BLACKPINKpic.twitter.com/NtzyPbo54I
— BLΛCKPIИK EИT. FANBASE (@BLACKPINKENT_) April 16, 2023
#ROSÉ “GONE” Solo Stage at COACHELLA!
BLACKPINK COACHELLA HEADLINERS#BLACKPINKatCoachella @BLACKPINKpic.twitter.com/SMxAANl7CA
— BLΛCKPIИK EИT. FANBASE (@BLACKPINKENT_) April 16, 2023
#JISOO “FLOWER” Solo Stage at COACHELLA!
BLACKPINK COACHELLA HEADLINERS#BLACKPINKatCoachella @BLACKPINKpic.twitter.com/CvQbd0te6x
— BLΛCKPIИK EИT. FANBASE (@BLACKPINKENT_) April 16, 2023
While this is the group’s first time headlining Coachella, this is actually their second time performing at the festival. Blackpink made their Coachella debut back in 2019. As headliners, the group made history as the first ever Korean group to headline Coachella.
If you couldn’t make Coachella, fret not! It looks like Blackpink will once again be in your area in the near future. This past week, the group teased an “encore” of their Born Pink North American tour with a countdown on their website. At the drop of midnight tonight, the countdown expired and the new tour dates have been revealed.
You can check out clips of Blackpink’s Coachella performance above and the upcoming tour dates for the Born Pink North American Encore below.
08/12 — East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium
08/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
08/22 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle
08/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium