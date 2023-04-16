blackpink coachella 2023
Getty Image
Pop

Blackpink Lit Up The Night In Their History-Making Coachella Performance

Blackpink made a magical return to Coachella tonight (April 15). During their astonishing set, the iconic K-Pop quartet shined as they went through much of their catalog.

Before they arrived to the stage, fans noticed a large, light-up butterfly floating in the sky.

The girls then kicked off their set with a performance of “Pink Venom” from their latest album, Born Pink.

This then transitioned into some of the group’s viral hits, including “Pretty Savage.”

Elsewhere during the set, the girls each performed some of their solo songs, including Lisa, who performed “Money,” Jisoo, who performed “Flower,” Jennie, who performed “You & Me,” and Rosé who performed “Gone.”

While this is the group’s first time headlining Coachella, this is actually their second time performing at the festival. Blackpink made their Coachella debut back in 2019. As headliners, the group made history as the first ever Korean group to headline Coachella.

If you couldn’t make Coachella, fret not! It looks like Blackpink will once again be in your area in the near future. This past week, the group teased an “encore” of their Born Pink North American tour with a countdown on their website. At the drop of midnight tonight, the countdown expired and the new tour dates have been revealed.

You can check out clips of Blackpink’s Coachella performance above and the upcoming tour dates for the Born Pink North American Encore below.

08/12 — East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium
08/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
08/22 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle
08/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Davido Proves That He’s Worthy Of A Crown In Any Era On The Conquering ‘Timeless’
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×