Blackpink made a magical return to Coachella tonight (April 15). During their astonishing set, the iconic K-Pop quartet shined as they went through much of their catalog.

Before they arrived to the stage, fans noticed a large, light-up butterfly floating in the sky.

A giant rainbow butterfly emerges in the sky as #BLACKPINK prepares to take the stage at #COACHELLA2023. pic.twitter.com/1jz6azC5nb — Variety (@Variety) April 16, 2023

The girls then kicked off their set with a performance of “Pink Venom” from their latest album, Born Pink.

This then transitioned into some of the group’s viral hits, including “Pretty Savage.”

Elsewhere during the set, the girls each performed some of their solo songs, including Lisa, who performed “Money,” Jisoo, who performed “Flower,” Jennie, who performed “You & Me,” and Rosé who performed “Gone.”

While this is the group’s first time headlining Coachella, this is actually their second time performing at the festival. Blackpink made their Coachella debut back in 2019. As headliners, the group made history as the first ever Korean group to headline Coachella.