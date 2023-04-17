What Was Bad Bunny’s Coachella Setlist For 2023?

Bad Bunny was the first of three headliners — Blackpink and Frank Ocean being the other two — of Coachella 2023, taking the stage on Friday night, April 15. Benito ratcheted up the anticipation with an Instagram thirst trap, and he delivered on his promises. (Although he’s still playing coy over whether he’s dating Kendall Jenner.)

Uproxx summarized Bad Bunny’s whirlwind set, which included several special guests.

“Bad Bunny closed out the night with a bang, and I’m not just about the fireworks during his main stage set. The Puerto Rican rapper drew the largest crowd of the night, and for good reason. While the moment was historic — Bad Bunny is the first Latin solo artist to ever headline the festival — he made sure to highlight the roots of Reggaeton music and credit the artists who made his success possible like Celia Cruz, El General, and Tego Calderón. On top of that, his show-stopping stage design cleverly nodded to the viral concert he performed on top of a gas station late last year.”

Bad Bunny started his Coachella set with the same two Un Verano Sin Ti songs he used to open the 2023 Grammys in early February: “Tití Me Preguntó” and “Moscow Mule.”

See Bad Bunny’s full setlist below (as recorded by setlist.fm).

1. “Tití Me Preguntó”

2. “Moscow Mule”

3. “Efecto”

4. “Neverita”

5. “Si Veo A Tu Mamá”

6. “La Difícil”

7. “La Santa” (With Intro Of “A Tu Merced”)

8. “Vete” (With Intro Of “Pero Ya No”)

9. “Otra Noche En Miami (With Intro Of “Ser Bichote”)

10. “Estamos Bien” (With Intro Of “Ni Bien Bi Mal”)

11. “Si Estuviésemos Juntos”

12. “Te Bote” (Remix, New Shortened Version)

13. “I Like It” (Cardi B Cover)

14. “El Apagón”

15. “Safaera” (With Ñengo Flow And Jowell & Randy)

16. “Yo Perreo Sola”

17. “Un Coco”

18. “La Canción” (With Post Malone)

19. “Yonaguni” (With Post Malone)

20. “Dakiti” (With Jhay Cortez)

21. “Tarot” (With Jhay Cortez)

22. “No Me Conoce” (With Jhay Cortez)

23. “Callaíta”

24. “Me Porto Bonito”

25. “Después De La Playa”