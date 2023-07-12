Coco Jones 2023 Essence Festival
Getty Image
Music

Coco Jones Announced A Remix For ‘ICU’ And Left A Riddle For The Guest Artist Which Fans May Have Solved

Coco Jones is having one hell of a year. It started with the deluxe release of her EP, What I Didn’t Tell You, a project that originally arrived to close 2022. Months later, Jones would go on to win the Best New Artist award at the 2023 BET Awards, an honor that solidified the hard work and journey she endured in her music career over the years. Next up will be the What I Didn’t Tell You Tour which kicks off next month, but before that, Jones has a surprise for her fans.

The singer hopped on Twitter to announce that a remix of “ICU” with a special guest would arrive on Friday, July 14. Instead of revealing the guest artist, Jones shared three images as a clue for who the remix would feature. The first was a crying emoji over a hand-drawn river, the second was a screengrab from The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, and the third was a montage of various boy bands like *NSYNC, 5ive, Boyzone, and Boyz II Men.

With all the clues at hand, many users concluded that the guest artist on the song is none other than Justin Timberlake. The “Cry Me A River” singer (hint #1) was an actor on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club from 1993-1994 and he was also a member of *NSYNC from 1995 to 2002.

Jones has yet to confirm that Timberlake is the guest artist on the “ICU” remix, but fans were quick to share their reaction to the possibility of it happening. You can check those out below.

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) is out now via Def Jam. Find out more information here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×