Coco Jones is having one hell of a year. It started with the deluxe release of her EP, What I Didn’t Tell You, a project that originally arrived to close 2022. Months later, Jones would go on to win the Best New Artist award at the 2023 BET Awards, an honor that solidified the hard work and journey she endured in her music career over the years. Next up will be the What I Didn’t Tell You Tour which kicks off next month, but before that, Jones has a surprise for her fans.

ICU Remix drops this Friday w/ ______👀 pic.twitter.com/hNBfbp1L5D — Coco Jones (@TheRealCocoJ) July 11, 2023

The singer hopped on Twitter to announce that a remix of “ICU” with a special guest would arrive on Friday, July 14. Instead of revealing the guest artist, Jones shared three images as a clue for who the remix would feature. The first was a crying emoji over a hand-drawn river, the second was a screengrab from The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, and the third was a montage of various boy bands like *NSYNC, 5ive, Boyzone, and Boyz II Men.

With all the clues at hand, many users concluded that the guest artist on the song is none other than Justin Timberlake. The “Cry Me A River” singer (hint #1) was an actor on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club from 1993-1994 and he was also a member of *NSYNC from 1995 to 2002.

Jones has yet to confirm that Timberlake is the guest artist on the “ICU” remix, but fans were quick to share their reaction to the possibility of it happening. You can check those out below.

Justin Timberlake on the ICU remix? pic.twitter.com/SWpNvPPB63 — ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) July 11, 2023

Coco jones doing her ICU remix with Justin Timberlake the way this is about to to be a banger lmao — La Madrina (@jaxlizzy) July 11, 2023

You hoes couldn’t tell me anything if i got a Justin Timberlake feature https://t.co/VxK7VBK7Dk — HERriet Potter (@Teenari_) July 11, 2023

I’m confused as to why any sane person would not want this to be Justin Timberlake lol https://t.co/w8OSb1rSwi — Lenny (@Lendryx_) July 11, 2023

Cry Me a River, Mickey Mouse Club, Boy Band… JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE! pic.twitter.com/mRHieJCkCm — Jacob (@itsjacobrichard) July 11, 2023

Coco Jones really gonna put Justin Timberlake on the ICU remix… pic.twitter.com/gFiyNwVc1G — ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) July 11, 2023

Not Coco Jones about to put Justin Timberlake on the ICU remix, my girl said yt people gon hear this damn song, shit. — 💌 (@slay_qua) July 11, 2023

People are saying justin Timberlake and let me tell you if she secured this feature…..she won. Say what you want. https://t.co/tEil7q44fd — Jasmin (@Jasminsword) July 11, 2023

