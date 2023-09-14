This January, Coco Jones expressed gratitude about the twists and turns of her career in an interview with Uproxx.

“I think what helped me to overall just take a breath and let things be is understanding that my journey has never worked out in the specific ways that I wanted it to — always better,” the What I Didn’t Tell You artist said. “Better in ways that I would have never known to pray for.”

And now, her fans can say the same thing about her headlining North American What I Didn’t Tell You Tour.

“I heard y’all requests & made it happen!” Jones wrote to X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 13. “Leg 2 of the What I Didn’t Tell You Tour is official with new dates & new cities.”

The second US leg is scheduled to start on October 23 at Theatre Of The Living Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and stretch across 11 cities before the November 12 finale in Houston, Texas. Ticketing information can be found here.

Prepare for Jones’ What I Didn’t Tell You Tour Part II by studying the setlist from her first leg, and check out all of her new dates below.

10/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of The Living Arts

10/24 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/26 — Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/29 — Atlanta, GA @ One Music Fest

10/31 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

11/01 — Richmond, VA @ The National

11/03 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

11/04 — Greensboro, NC @ AT&T State University

11/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe At Old National Centre

11/07 — Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues

11/09 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

11/12 — Houston, TX @ Honeyland Festival