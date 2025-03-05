If you’ve ever braved a Travis Scott concert mosh pit, you might have left with a few bruises as souvenirs. Based on reports, the same can be said if you come across the “4X4” rapper in a wrestling ring.

Over the weekend, Travis Scott made his unofficial ring debut at WWE Elimination Chamber. There, John Cena, The Rock, and Scott delivered a shocking beatdown on Cody Rhodes. Although Scott’s not a professional wrestler his blows can’t seem to tell, according to Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer. During a recent broadcast, Meltzer claimed Travis Scott’s slap across Cody Rhodes’ upper cheek and outer ear caused the wrestler serious injuries.

“Cody got hurt,” he said. “I’m pretty sure it was Travis Scott that did it. I’ve heard he had a busted eardrum and a black eye.”

He continued: “Maybe they want to sit and enjoy, maybe they want to be on camera. But then some want to get involved and then some, like Travis, deeply want to get involved. And that’s what you saw tonight.”

While Meltzer did not chastise Scott for getting deep into his bad guy persona, users online did.

“Nobody told Travis Scott that wrestling isn’t real 😭😭 Bro punched [the f*ck] outta Cody Rhodes,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

The Rock, on the other hand, applauded Scott during the post-match press conference. “He wanted to get, to steal a term, he wanted to get his hands bloody,” he said. “I whispered to him as we were going out, ‘if you get your hands bloody, make it count. Make it count.’ He slapped the sh*t out of Cody. He was really hyped up.”

Travis Scott has not publicly addressed the claims.