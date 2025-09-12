Over the course of her career, Coi Leray has tried on many different styles, from toe-tapping synth-pop to pulse-pounding jock jams. On her latest single, “Pink Money,” she taps into another wave: rage rap. And who better to help her in her latest sonic experiment than one of the subgenre’s foremost female voices, Bktherula? G Herbo is also here, providing a jolt of ferocious energy with an aggressive verse that isn’t too far out of the drill pioneer’s wheelhouse.

Like most examples of the form, Coi’s latest is defined by a thundering bass drum lead, chanting, loopy lyrics, and gothic-sounding synths.

“Pink Money” arrives in the wake of Coi’s What Happened To Forever EP from February; its release followed Coi’s January announcement that she was pregnant with her first child with Trippie Red, she announced the birth of their daughter in June. It looks like the New Jersey native isn’t about to let motherhood slow her down; if anything, she’s going harder than ever. If this is a taste of the sound of the follow-up to her 2023 self-titled album, she’s only continuing to grow as an artist.

You can listen to Coi Leray’s “Pink Money” featuring Bktherula and G Herbo above.