Coi Leray’s extended rollout for her second album, Coi, has included a string of singles including “Players,” “Bops,” “My Body,” and “Run It Up.” Now that the album is out, she’s keeping the party going with the video for “Get Loud.” The song is a bit of a poppy jock jam, and fittingly, the video takes place in a locker room, where Coi and her soccer team — which includes USWNT forward Trinity Rodman — turn up.

It’s fitting that Coi teamed up with another women’s athlete after collaborating with the WNBA on a new campaign featuring her song “Players.” It seems that the star really is all about sisterhood and solidarity, as she previously suggested with her idea to remake Lil Kim’s classic “Not Tonight” remix, “Ladies Night.” She reiterated the sentiment in an interview with Ebro Darden for Apple Music after Ebro asked her about her short-lived flap with Latto over “Put It On Da Floor.”

.@coi_leray is taking control of her narrative. She joins @oldmanebro on a new episode of #RapLife to discuss her sophomore album #COI, dealing with body-shaming and the criticism of her XXL freestyle, and more. https://t.co/ADBflpyszb pic.twitter.com/6EwgBzSxch — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) June 23, 2023

“My advice to the girls out there is moving forward, find a better way,” she said. “Rap beef is for the guys — and I don’t even think they should do it.”

Check out the “Get Loud” video above.

Coi is out now via Uptown and Republic. Get it here.