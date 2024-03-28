MGK (the artist formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly) and Trippie Redd will release their recently announced joint project, Genre:Sadboy, on Friday, March 29. One producer will no longer be credited.

On Monday, March 25, a musician going by Kaixan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “the way I just learned I have a beat placement in this this morning and I know it’s bout to be the worst song I’ve ever heard.” The comment was in response to OnThinIce’s post about Genre:Sadboy‘s release date. On Wednesday night, March 29, Trippie Redd responded to Kaixan. “Thanks for letting me know. You have been removed from the album. Good luck.”

the way I just learned I have a beat placement in this this morning and I know it’s bout to be the worst song I’ve ever heard https://t.co/o2RFSGAYJD — kai (@kaixan2k) March 25, 2024

Thanks for letting me know. You have been removed from the album. Good luck https://t.co/cpVaobJE4N — Trippie Redd (@trippieredd) March 28, 2024

Of course, it didn’t end there. Is Twitter beef ever succinct? Kaixan wrote, “thank God ur label paid me in advance [crying emoji, cry-laughing emoji, peace sign emoji],” but Trippie Redd didn’t back down, writing, “This cap. I’ll double the money if you show proof you got paid [blue baseball cap emoji].” MGK also chimed in. “Played himself for twitter likes [clown emoji].”

thank God ur label paid in advance 😭😂✌️ https://t.co/yRG8nbxmb6 pic.twitter.com/162AiOqC4D — kai (@kaixan2k) March 28, 2024

This cap. I’ll double the money if you show proof you got paid 🧢 https://t.co/mv7An3ojsr — Trippie Redd (@trippieredd) March 28, 2024

played himself for twitter likes 🤡 — mgk (@machinegunkelly) March 28, 2024

It’s unclear which Genre:Sadboy song featured Kaixan’s beat, not that it matters anymore. Across several posts, Kaixan went on to explain the issue with being associated with MGK and Trippie, as excerpted below: