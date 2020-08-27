Conway The Machine is preparing to unload what would be his third project of the year after Lulu, with The Alchemist, and No One Mourns The Wicked with Big Ghost Ltd. But he’s dropped a new single off this future release, “Fear Of God.” The Hit-Boy-produced track kicks off with a lengthy verse from Conway that finds him reflecting on his rise in fame. Showing up to close out the track after the two-minute mark, Dej Loaf supplies an energetic finish to the song as she reminds listeners of her fearless spirit.

Following his Method Man collaboration, “Lemon,” Conway’s collab with Dej Loaf is the latest single to be released from his upcoming album, From King To A God. The album is set to release on September 11, but it may be delayed to honor DJ Shay, who tragically passed earlier this month due to coronavirus, as other members of the Griselda squad, including Westside Gunn and Armani Caesar, have announced they will do. Following his death, the crew honored DJ Shay in a series of Instagram posts.

As for Dej Loaf, the song arrives after the Detroit native shared a visual for “No Saint” ahead of her upcoming Sell Sole 2 album.

You can listen to “Fear Of God” in the video above.

From King To A God is out 09/11 via Drumwork/Griselda/EMPIRE.