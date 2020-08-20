Griselda Records rappers Armani Caesar, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, and Westside Gunn all took to Instagram Wednesday to honor their late producer, DJ Shay who recently passed away. DJ Shay, born Demetrius Chawton Robinson, was a Buffalo-based DJ and producer who worked closely with the local crew in the 2000s, producing and recording with Benny and Conway, calling them “the two best rappers in the world.” Gunn noted in his post that Shay had been diagnosed with COVID-19. He was 48 years old.
The official Griselda Records Instagram also posted a tribute to the late producer. “Your legacy & your impact will transcend the boundaries of time,” it reads. You were the earliest conduit to this thing of ours. LEGENDS NEVER DIE! You are immortalized in our hearts. Rest up King! We love you. And sending out the most sincere condolences to your family during these times.”
Meanwhile, each of Griselda’s main rappers’ posts reflect their personalities to a tee. Gunn’s is wordy and expansive, Conway’s is direct and to-the-point, and Benny’s is typically short and stoic. Keisha Plum, the Buffalo poet who often works with Griselda on their projects, also shared a post, as did teeh page for Benny’s separate label, Black Soprano Family, and fellow Buffalo standout Che Noir. You can see all their tributes below.
I’m so hurt right now idk how I’m gon pull thru unk, I been struggling all day trying to understand and grasp all this king… I cry every time I think of Dread, Rick Hyde mars Dj Tjizzle Dom and Dan ya daughter and Inez and showtime and ya grandkids and everyone who’s lives you impacted in some way, and how this is hurting them but I promise you I’m gon hold shit down unk!! I’m cryin tears while typing this shit man this is fuckin me up bad 💔 Dj Shay forever
U was there EVERY step of the way, It was an honor to help your dream come true for Buffalo Hip Hop, u looked at me and said “thx to you it’s no more Unsigned city… it’s signed city now” 😢😢 u wanted this shit more than ALL of US, it wouldn’t be a Benny, WSG, Armani, Conway, BSF if it wasn’t for You to watch u DJ was special it was like u were a kid behind those boards, your last thing u said to me was when u beat Corona u wanted a Buffalo Kids Chain I pray to GOD he got u Icey bc u are the biggest BUFFALO KID of them All I pray for your family and this is the longest I’ve probably ever cried besides Bacon and ChineGun I’m heart broken, I’m a miss fuckin wit u, wats a GXFR show without the LEGENDARY DJ SHAY 😢😢😢 pray for Benny as well he was with him 15 STRONG, now I’m a have to play Bubba Chuck Allday 🤲🏽🤲🏽 RIH @djshaybsf #BUFFALOKIDS #LEGEND #Culture #BSF #GXFR
I can’t believe I’m even writing this. I’m sad af right now just thinking the man who started my career is now gone. @djshaybsf believed in me before anybody. I would’ve never met Benny, Conway or Westside if it hadn’t been for him. His studio was the first studio I’ve ever recorded in. He gave me the name “Armani Caesar”. He put together my first ever mixtapes. And would always call me The Handbag Addict lol. I was his “Buff City Diva” lol Thank you Shay for everything. We may have bumped heads but I’ll FOREVER be grateful for what you did for me. I love you and I want you to Rest in heaven knowing that you gave a this little ghetto girl from Buffalo a shot and she scored! This hurts but I promise to make you proud 🙏🏽👑 Rest up 🕊👑❤️
2/22/20, on the tour bus w @djshaybsf and he was playing something so beautiful🌹🌹 I was listening to him for hours on tour just absorbing. He was a perfectionist. I can’t believe I woke up to the news of you leaving us because last night, Hand to my father, I kept thinking about you, and I said, yo I gotta send a love note to Shay in the morning, check on him… 🥺🥺🥺GOD please protect us all. Shay was a beautiful soul and he built this thing from the ground up. Everyone loved Shay. He was a genuis. Prayers to all his family, loved ones and prayers to the entire BSF Family. I love you. If you need me, I’m there 🌹😞 Sad day for us all🥺 #BIGBSF #BSF #RIPDJSHAY #BUFFCITY #BUFFALOKIDS #SALUTE 🎻🎻🎻🎻