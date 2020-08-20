Griselda Records rappers Armani Caesar, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, and Westside Gunn all took to Instagram Wednesday to honor their late producer, DJ Shay who recently passed away. DJ Shay, born Demetrius Chawton Robinson, was a Buffalo-based DJ and producer who worked closely with the local crew in the 2000s, producing and recording with Benny and Conway, calling them “the two best rappers in the world.” Gunn noted in his post that Shay had been diagnosed with COVID-19. He was 48 years old.

The official Griselda Records Instagram also posted a tribute to the late producer. “Your legacy & your impact will transcend the boundaries of time,” it reads. You were the earliest conduit to this thing of ours. LEGENDS NEVER DIE! You are immortalized in our hearts. Rest up King! We love you. And sending out the most sincere condolences to your family during these times.”

Meanwhile, each of Griselda’s main rappers’ posts reflect their personalities to a tee. Gunn’s is wordy and expansive, Conway’s is direct and to-the-point, and Benny’s is typically short and stoic. Keisha Plum, the Buffalo poet who often works with Griselda on their projects, also shared a post, as did teeh page for Benny’s separate label, Black Soprano Family, and fellow Buffalo standout Che Noir. You can see all their tributes below.