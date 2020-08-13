Coming off her May EP No Saint, Dej Loaf returns with a black and white visual for the EP’s title track. Dressed in black from head to toe, the rapper moves back and forth from a photography studio and her Chevy Impala parked outside while dishing out chilling bars on her legacy and presence in the rap game, reminding listeners that she may have been gone for some time, but she certainly did not quit.



Dej Loaf arrived in 2014 by way of Detroit with her debut single, “Try Me.” The song quickly boosted the rapper to stardom and showed signs of a promising career as the single helped her land features with big names like Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Eminem, T.I., and more. However, things did not pan out as fans may have thought as the singer would eventually jump into the R&B lane in 2017 with her “Changes” and “No Fear” singles as well as her collaborative mixtape with Jacquees, F*ck A Friend Zone before taking a her foot off the gas the following year. After showcasing her bars once again with 2018’s Go Dej Go, Vol. 1, Dej looks to get things in order before her upcoming project with a new video.

The new video arrives as Dej promises to deliver her Sell Sole 2 album at some point this year. In an Instagram post, the rapper teased its release with a caption that simply read, “The album Is Coming. ?/?/20.” Its release would come about six years after its predecessor, a project that helped break her out of the underground world.

Watch the video for “No Saint” above.

No Saint is out now via Yellow World and BMG Rights. Get it here.