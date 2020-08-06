The Griselda Records machine never stops grinding (heh). Conway, who already delivered the Lulu EP with The Alchemist earlier this year, is set to return with the feature-loaded album From King To A God next month. Today, he gave a sneak peek at just how star-studded his upcoming project is with “Lemon,” a sinister cut featuring none other than New York rap legend Method Man, whose work with Wu-Tang Clan remains one of Griselda’s influences in their gritty approach.

From King To A God will arrive just about one year apart from Conway’s last solo album Look What I Became and contain features from a wide array of respected names in hip-hop. Guests appearing on the project include Dej Loaf, Erick Sermon, Freddie Gibbs, Havoc, Hit-Boy, and Lloyd Banks, as well as the expected complement of Buffalo-repping bars from Conway’s Griselda cohorts Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn. In a statement about the album’s release, Conway explained his goal for From King To A God.

“Typically, when I create an album, I tend to focus on being the best rapper and having the best bars,” he wrote. “With From King To A God, I wanted to show growth; how much I’ve grown as an artist and how much I’ve grown as a man. I wanted to showcase versatility and show people that I’m not a one trick pony. I feel like this album is not only arguably one of my best albums ever, but it is also the perfect appetizer to get my fans ready for my Shady Records debut God Don’t Make Mistakes.”

That’s right; with three projects out just this year, Conway still hasn’t technically made his official debut. Look forward to that after From King To A God, which is due 9/11 via Drumwork/Griselda/EMPIRE.

Listen to Conway’s “Lemon” with Method Man above.