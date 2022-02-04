Conway the Machine is just a few weeks away from releasing his next album, God Don’t Make Mistakes. The project will be his first album since 2020’s From King To A God. That project was one of many albums that Griselda released over the course of that year including Westside Gunn’s Pray 4 Paris and Benny The Butcher’s Burden Of Proof. Ahead of the arrival of God Don’t Make Mistakes, Conway, Westside, and Benny bring their lyrical talents together for “John Woo Flick.” On the track, the Griselda trio goes to work by showcasing their top-notch lyricism over the song’s haunting production.

This year could prove to be another big one for the Griselda crew. Their first offering will be Conway’s God Don’t Make Mistakes which is set to arrive on March 25. Next up will most likely be Benny’s Tana Talk 4. While a release date for that project has yet to be revealed, the rapper recently shared its latest single, “Johnny P’s Caddy” with J. Cole, so the project may arrive sooner than later. As for Westside Gunn, it remains to be seen if he’ll deliver a project this year as he dropped off the double-disced Hilter Wears Hermes 8 last fall. That project came after he released Pray 4 Paris and Who Made The Sunshine in 2020.

You can listen to “John Woo Flick” in the video above.

God Don’t Make Mistakes is out 3/25 via Shady/Interscope.