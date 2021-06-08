Griselda Records’ Conway The Machine is fresh off the release of his new project La Maquina, dropping off the video for its lead single “Scatter Brain” with ATLiens JID and Ludacris. The three rappers menace the camera as they spit rapid-fire verses full of pummeling punchlines. While Conway plays mob boss behind a desk right out of a classic gangster film, JID and Luda do damage in the dimly lit warehouse from their Tonight Show performance of the track surrounded by razor wire and concrete blocks representing their sharp flows and brick-dense witticisms.

Conway and Griselda have maintained their breakneck from 2020, appearing on “Hood Blues” from the late DMX’s posthumous album Exodus, with fellow members Benny The Butcher releasing his Harry Fraud-produced The Plugs I Met 2 project featuring 2 Chainz and Chinx, and Westside Gunn preparing to release his latest Hilter Wears Hermes installment, the eighth in the series.

Meanwhile, JID recently gave an update on the status of his own new music, sharing photos with some of his collaborators on social media, and is preparing to appear at Dreamville’s On The Rocks concert in Colorado. You can catch Ludacris in theaters in the new Fast and Furious film F9 June 25 and rapping on the remix of Justin Bieber’s hit single “Peaches” with Snoop Dogg and Usher.

Watch Conway The Machine, JID, and Ludacris’ “Scatter Brain” video above.