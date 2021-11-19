North Carolina rapper Morray went from a practically unknown name to one of rap’s most promising new acts in a matter of just one year. He first rose to fame through the success of his breakout single, “Quicksand.” He later released his debut project, Street Sermons, which helped him secure a position in the 2021 XXL Freshman class. Morray’s success continued as he appeared on J. Cole’s album The Off-Season and joined the rapper on his nationwide tour supporting the album. Now, Morray’s back with new music as Benny The Butcher accompanies him on his latest single, “Never Fail.”

Together, Morray and Benny address their haters and speak about overcoming the pressures of becoming successful. The new track arrives with a video that follows the duo as they tour New York City. The duo eventually lurks around the tall skyscrapers of the city while sharing their determination to reach the top and not allow anyone to stop them. Prior to “Never Fail,” Morray teamed up with Tyla Yaweh for “Hands Up,” a track that the pair used to fight for the freedom of a loved one. Morray also celebrated his recent success on the triumphant “Bad Situations” earlier this year.

As for Benny The Butcher, he recently signed a deal to Def Jam after appearing on Reason’s No More No Less: Demo 1 EP with Wale, Isaiah Rashad, Ade, and Zacari.

You can listen to “Never Fail” in the video above.

