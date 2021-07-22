Last summer, Conway The Machine dropped his official debut album From King To A God — one of many efforts from he and fellow Griselda members dropped in 2020, including Benny The Butcher’s Burden Of Proof and Westside Gunn’s Who Made The Sunshine. Conway already has one 2021 project under his belt with La Maquina, but the Buffalo rapper is far from done. His sophomore album and official Shady Records debut, God Don’t Make Mistakes, is set to arrive in the near future.

Ahead of its arrival, Conway shared a tentative tracklist in a post to Instagram, featuring the songs, guest features, and producers scribbled onto a notepad. Across the 12 songs, listeners will (for now) hear Conway rap beside Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, T.I., Jill Scott, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Jae Skeese, 7xve, Novel, Keisha Plum, and Annette Price. Production for the album will be handled by The Alchemist, Daringer, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, Hit-Boy, Bink! and Cosmo.

Prior to revealing the tracklist for God Don’t Make Mistakes, Conway teamed up with JID and Ludacris in a video for their collaboration “Scatter Brain,” which arrived before he joined Method Man and others for a gritty DMX tribute at the 2021 BET Awards.

You can check out the tracklist for God Don’t Make Mistakes below.

1. “Lock Load”

2. “Tear Gas” Feat. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross

3. “Piano Love”

4. “Drumwork” Feat. Jae Skeese & 7xve

5. “Wild Chapters” Feat. T.I. & Novel

6. “Guilty”

7. “John Woo Flickv Feat. Benny the Butcher & Westside Gunn

8. “Stress ft. Wallo”

9. “So Much More”

10. “Chanel Pearls” Feat. Jill Scott

11. “Babas” Feat. Keisha Plum

12. “GDMM Feat. Annette Price