The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Belly, OhGeesy, Westside Gunn, and more. Friday saw the releases of Baby Keem’s Kendrick Lamar collaboration “Family Ties,” Babyface Ray, Big Sean, and Hit-Boy’s “It Ain’t My Fault,” Belly, Nas, and The Weeknd’s “Die For It,” Meek Mill, Lil Baby’s, and Lil Durk’s “Sharing Locations,” and Rich Gang’s reunion on “Blue Emerald” along with the releases listed below. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending August 27, 2021.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Belly — See You Next Wednesday The Canadian rapper follows up his 2018 album Immigrant with his third album, which features appearances from Benny The Butcher, Big Sean, Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, Nas, Nav, and Young Thug.

Curren$y — Highest In Charge The New Orleans rapper continues his extreme prolific streak with his third release of 2021, produced in conjunction with producer Trauma Tone. G Perico — Geezy World LA indie G Perico teams up with fellow local rising stars 03 Greedo, BlueBucks Clan, and Remble. With just 11 tracks, it’s one of the breezier releases of the week but Perico’s authenticity oozes through every bar.

Grip — I Died For This!? Atlanta rapper Grip is living the epitome of whirlwind success after being signed to Shady Records last month and releasing his debut project just weeks later. He’s got an intricate, nimble flow that lets him command even tracks featuring his label’s head honcho. Lil Tecca — We Love You Tecca 2 Lil Tecca never seemed comfortable with the limelight during his rocketship rise behind the success of “Ransom,” but he’s here now and making the most of it. The sequel to his debut mixtape is focused on demonstrating his growth since then as he finds himself brandishing more confidence and looking forward to the future.

Nitty Scott — Jiggy Mami Brooklyn-born Nitty Scott returns with the independently-released LP featuring R&B legend Mya. Although her inception predates the wave of girl power currently sweeping the industry, she deserves to be its beneficiary as much as anyone after laboring mostly uncredited through the blog era. OhGeesy — Geezy World Shoreline Mafia’s OhGeesy has long been considered the group’s standout performer, often drawing huge crowd pops when he shows up at other LA artists’ concerts. It’s only right for him to get some love for his solo debut, which features A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, BlueBucksClan, and YG.

Westside Gunn — Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Sincerely, Adolf It’s Westside Gunn; you shouldn’t need an explanation. Tough talk gets talked, gun bars get busted, bricks get fluffed up and sold by the truckload. Bask in it. Singles/Videos

Kash Doll — “Single & Happy” Feat. Eric Bellinger & Wale Another bold independence anthem from the current queen of Detroit rap featuring the original certified lover boy (no offense to Drake), Wale? Yes, please. Lil Gotit — “Work Out” Feat. Gunna Slippery Atlanta trap at its finest. If waiting for Punk has you sitting on pins and needles, you could do worse than the latest from two of Thugger’s more prominent proteges.