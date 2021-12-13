Cordae Sets Dates For His ‘From A Bird’s Eye View’ Tour In 2022

After a couple of years of relative quiet from Cordae, things are now happening fast for the young DMV area rapper. Last week, he announced the release date for his upcoming sophomore album, From A Bird’s Eye View, after dropping the video for its Lil Wayne-featuring single “Sinister.” Today, though, he announced the next step in the rollout for the project: its accompanying tour, which kicks off February 3 in Dallas, TX and runs through March 19 in Sacramento, CA. See the tour dates below.

2/3 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

2/4 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

2/5 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

2/7 — New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

2/8 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade @ Heaven Stage

2/10 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

2/11 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

2/12 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

2/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

2/17 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

2/20 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

2/21 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

2/23 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

2/25 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

2/26 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

2/28 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

3/1 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

3/3 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

3/4 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

3/6 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

3/7 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

3/9 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

3/10 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

3/13 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

3/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

3/16 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

3/18 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

3/19 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades