Cordae released his debut album The Lost Boy a little over two years ago, and fans haven’t stopped clamoring for a follow-up since. Among those fans are starstruck veterans of the game like Lil Wayne, who offered to feature on the younger rapper’s next album, and Jadakiss, who recently praised Cordae in the most recent episode of The Shop, where he appeared alongside Cordae’s girlfriend, tennis champion Naomi Osaka.

Cordae teased the upcoming follow-up to The Lost Boy during a recent livestream on Twitch with gamer Adin Ross, freestyling over the beat to Drake’s recently released, tongue-in-cheek hit single, “Way 2 Sexy.” “Every year, I look more richer and sexy / Stackin’ my Millie, that Richard is heavy / My album is coming, you n****s ain’t ready,” he raps. Ross seems suitably impressed, exclaiming “Oh my god!” as Cordae drops punchline after punchline without missing a beat. You can watch the video courtesy of Cordae’s Hi-Level Records Twitter.

Cordae freestyle on the WAY 2 SEXY beat 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cAIY8vroc9 — Hi Level (@hilevel) October 4, 2021

Meanwhile, fans who’ve been impatiently waiting for that follow-up album have still gotten plenty of new material this year, including his Just Until EP, his feature on Eminem’s “Killer” remix, Nas’ Spotify single “Life Is Like A Dice Game,” and Cordae’s single, “Taxes.”

Watch Cordae freestyle over the “Way 2 Sexy” beat above.

Cordae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.