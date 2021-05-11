Cordae Starts His Own Record Label, Hi-Level Productions

Cordae may only be a few years into his rap career proper, but he’s already racked up an impressive list of accomplishments and is clearly focused on making the right moves. His next step is ownership and advocacy for fellow rising artists, as he has launched his own label, Hi-Level Productions. Although he’s revealed little about the venture — how it affects his current deal with Atlantic or whose music it’ll be releasing first — it’s clear its aim is to function differently than a corporately controlled major, with its Instagram touting it as “a family, way of life, and Record Label, 100% owned by @cordae.”

The announcement comes just weeks after Cordae released the four-song EP, Just Until, his first compilation of new material since his 2019 debut The Lost Boy. The project included features from Q-Tip and Young Thug, and so far, Cordae’s released videos for two tracks, “More Life” and “Dream In Color.” The project was also his first since his name change from YBN Cordae signified a split from the YBN crew. The creation of his own label continues to highlight the level of creative control he wants to maintain over his work — and possibly, an intention to start signing and developing his own artists.

Check out the logo for Hi-Level above and more info here.

Cordae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.