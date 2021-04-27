Cordae Takes A Tour Of LA In His Reflective ‘Dream In Color’ Video

Cordae’s comeback continues today with the reflective video for “Dream In Color” from his newly released EP, Just Until…. The video is shot in DIY style, following Cordae and his crew as they wander the streets of Los Angeles, stopping at city landmark Jim’s Burgers (hell yes, that’s a landmark, and any real Angeleno will tell you so) for a quick bite before continuing their explorations.

“Dream In Color” is Cordae’s second video from Just Until… after the sentimental “More Life,” as well as his second video of the year overall. Before releasing the EP, Cordae closed out 2020 with videos for “The Parables,” “Soda” with DJ Scheme and Ski Mask The Slump God, “Freeze Tag” with Dinner Party and Snoop Dogg, and “Gifted” with Roddy Ricch. The handful of releases followed a name change after he left the YBN crew and spent much of 2020 working on a follow-up to his Grammy-nominated debut, The Lost Boy. He also turned up at the US Open, where he cheered on his girlfriend, champion tennis star Naomi Osaka.

With two songs down from his four-song EP, the question now is whether the next video we see from him will be from Just Until… or the long-awaited Lost Boy follow-up.

Watch the “Dream In Color” video above.

Cordae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.