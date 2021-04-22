Cordae Trades Rhymes With Young Thug On His Appetizing ‘Just Until’ EP

Featuring appearances from Q-Tip and Young Thug, Cordae’s new four-song EP Just Until… gives fans a light listen as they await his full-length follow-up to 2019’s The Lost Boy. After teasing the project on social media Tuesday, he delivered as promised at midnight this morning, delivering the tape to the overjoyed reactions of fans on Twitter.

Within minutes, Cordae’s name was among the various trending topics as fans discussed the new project, with most of the attention lavished onto “Wassup,” the project’s collaboration with Young Thug. Over a rumbling beat produced by 18YOMAN, LEN 20, and Take a Daytrip, the two rappers employ a back-and-forth delivery which had fans comparing them to iconic duos like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Cordae and Thugger on Wassup pic.twitter.com/Zsi4PYTTiO — Words From Blerds Podcast #BlackLivesMatter✊🏽✊🏾 (@WordsFromBlerds) April 22, 2021

Cordae and Young Thug on “Wassup” pic.twitter.com/PygbRAkkoO — 🌁 (@zachv18__) April 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Cordae’s relationship with Naomi Osaka also takes center stage at multiple points throughout the project, as he references her tennis star status and even suggests she dropped out of a tournament to meet his grandmother.

Cordae and Naomi Osaka are a power couple pic.twitter.com/o8PIpGLpfa — brown (@BrownRapFan) April 22, 2021

"My girl would forfeit a tennis match to meet my grandmama, man, she truly a keeper." Cordae winning 🖤 #JustUntil…. pic.twitter.com/0V06Kwb3IH — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 22, 2021

On Tuesday, Cordae mentioned that the album — which he’s been working on since 2020, according to his interview with Lil Wayne last year — is nearly finished. Whether it’ll contain more material like these “throwaways” or his Roddy Ricch-featuring single “Gifted” remains to be seen. Listen to Just Until… below.

Cordae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.