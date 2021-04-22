It’s been nearly six months since Cordae last graced fans with new music, but that all changed Thursday with the release of his four-track EP Just Until, which is meant to hold fans over until his next album’s release. To celebrate the EP’s debut, Cordae went back to his hometown to go to some of the places that shaped his youth in a video to his Q-Tip-featuring track “More Life.”

Throughout the “More Life” visual, Cordae takes a tour of his old neighborhood. He revisits his former apartment and walks through the halls of his old middle school and college, which he dropped out of. All the while, Cordae runs into grateful fans, snaps a few photos, reminisces on the days of his youth, and offers words of advice for staying true to yourself and following your dreams.

The visual concluded with Cordae receiving some wise words from Q-Tip over the phone. “I get the light from you, you get the light from me, we give it to each other and we give it to the world. That’s what it’s supposed to be,” Q-Tip says, to which Cordae replies, “Yeah, that’s some bars.”

Watch Cordae’s “More Life” video above.

Just Until is out now via Atlantic. Get it here.

Cordae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.