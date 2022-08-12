Last month, Cordae tweeted about how after a four-hour road trip it dawned on him that his debut album The Lost Boy is better than the follow-up From A Birds Eye View. He closed the post with “My bad y’all. Ima do better next time. I got sumn to prove.” Today (August 11) he released his first steps toward redemption in the two new singles “Unacceptable” and “So With That.”

Yo so l just drove on a lil 4 hour road trip

and listened to both my albums front to

back. And fuck I must say it's most definitely “The Lost Boy > FABEV lmaooo. My bad y'all. Ima do better next time. I got sumn to prove 📶🤞🏽 — Cordae (@cordae) July 6, 2022

A known talented lyricist, the 24-year-old flexed his ability to craft two unique listening experiences. “Unacceptable,” produced by ATL Jacob and Hendrix Smoke, is earnest ear candy for modern-day music listeners with a mid-tempo trap feel. “So With That” sounds like he took a road trip to the past, with a backpack rap-type beat laced with high-pitched vocal samples.

The accompanying video finds the “RNP” rapper riding in the car with a woman before later sitting on a couch rapping while she yells at him. Surely Cordae hopes that the fan reception to these records is the inverse of her ferocity as he works toward his next project.

These records come over almost seven months after From A Birds Eye View, which featured Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, HER, Gunna, and Stevie Wonder. He also turned the album into a full, live visual production.

Check out the video for “So With That” above and listen to “Unacceptable” here.

Cordae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.