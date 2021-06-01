DaBaby Was Detained And Questioned By Police Over A Shooting In Miami

DaBaby has had his fair share of run-ins with the law since his rise to fame in 2019 including his being “unlawfully” arrested toward the end of that year and arrested again early this year for allegedly carrying a loaded firearm in Los Angeles. TMZ reports that Monday night brought his latest encounter with police, this time in Miami, but rather than being arrested, he was detained and questioned about a shooting near a restaurant on Ocean Drive.

Witnesses told police that just before midnight, they heard a few dozen gunshots, as reported by NBC Miami, and according to Page Six, the rapper — who was in town to perform at a private event at Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium that night — and his entourage were among those the police stopped and questioned about their potential involvement. According to a source, “DaBaby and his crew had an issue with people right next to them in the car. DaBaby and his crew were traveling in around six SUVs, and either a car pulled up on them and started something or their doors hit each other and they got in a fight. Rumor has it that DaBaby and 10 to 12 members of his entourage have been detained by police.”

No arrests have been made as yet; two people were reported injured. One was hit in the shoulder and the other was hit in the leg and while one remains in the hospital, the other has since been treated and released.