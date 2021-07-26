Getty Image
Music

DaBaby’s Rolling Loud Set Included A Bizarre, Homophobic Rant About HIV/AIDS

Hip-Hop Editor

DaBaby’s set at Rolling Loud Miami was an eventful one, prompting no less than three viral moments. In one, a mascot costume turned out to be occupied by Tory Lanez, incensing Megan Thee Stallion fans who thought DaBaby was showing disloyalty to the rapper who delivered him several hit collaborations in favor of her alleged abuser. That instance may or may not have led to the next, in which DaBaby dodged a dirty shoe flung his way by a fan in attendance.

But the last one might be the most bizarre. In between two songs, DaBaby tried for a call-and-response hype moment but apparently caught up in trying to encourage fans to count their blessings, he inadvertently shamed an entire community of people who already have to live under a stigma. “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexual transmitted diseases that make you die in two or three weeks, then put your cell phone light in the air,” he said.

But then he made it worse, doubling down with a homophobic statement. “Fellas, if you ain’t suck a n****’s dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone light in the air.” There’s no generous way to put that one… it’s just outright homophobic, and fans are calling him out on Twitter. Check out their responses below.

