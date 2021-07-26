DaBaby’s set at Rolling Loud Miami was an eventful one, prompting no less than three viral moments. In one, a mascot costume turned out to be occupied by Tory Lanez, incensing Megan Thee Stallion fans who thought DaBaby was showing disloyalty to the rapper who delivered him several hit collaborations in favor of her alleged abuser. That instance may or may not have led to the next, in which DaBaby dodged a dirty shoe flung his way by a fan in attendance.

But the last one might be the most bizarre. In between two songs, DaBaby tried for a call-and-response hype moment but apparently caught up in trying to encourage fans to count their blessings, he inadvertently shamed an entire community of people who already have to live under a stigma. “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexual transmitted diseases that make you die in two or three weeks, then put your cell phone light in the air,” he said.

But then he made it worse, doubling down with a homophobic statement. “Fellas, if you ain’t suck a n****’s dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone light in the air.” There’s no generous way to put that one… it’s just outright homophobic, and fans are calling him out on Twitter. Check out their responses below.

DaBaby this is weird to say?? Wth. pic.twitter.com/MDBQEZ2NsA — ➰ᴺᴹ (@KingSeanSwae) July 26, 2021

It's very telling that THIS is what's on his mind when performing in front of thousands of people 😭 like what tf provoked this? it's giving closeted. — 😼 (@cyackdestroyer) July 26, 2021

Dababy is performing in front of thousands of people and angrily thinking about gay men sucking dick in the parking lots….why exactly? I have so many follow up questions. — maybe: Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) July 26, 2021

I just want to remind everyone that DaBaby making homophobic comments doesn’t make him DL. Straight men really just hate gays THAT MUCH. — PrEPpa Pig (@ThereGoesTonio) July 26, 2021

dababy being homophobic talking about spreading HIV/AIDS while performing in front of a crowd of 1000s of ppl in a global pandemic is a juicy contradiction — AR (@_anichelle) July 26, 2021

DaBaby: Having HIV/AIDS will kill you in 2-3 weeks. All the People currently living with HIV, Scientists, Pharmaceutical companies, #UequalsU organizations, and more: pic.twitter.com/JR2qmqsI4W — Howie (@whal51O) July 26, 2021