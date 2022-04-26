A recently resurfaced 2018 video of DaBaby in an altercation with a fan named Jaylin Craig and his friend Henry Douglas has left fans divided. Over the years, the “Rockstar” rapper has maintained that he was acting in self-defense, but a recent report by Rolling Stone has left fans divided.

The video shows DaBaby allegedly instigating the fight that turned deadly, throwing the first punch and lunging into Douglas. While a lot have said that the video counters his self-defense claim, some have argued that local authorities have already had already seen the video and would have appropriately charged DaBaby if his self-defense claim wasn’t credible.

On Monday, Hot 97 and Beats 1 host Ebro Darden wrote on Twitter, “Why are people acting like the 2018 video of Da Baby’s Walmart incident wasn’t already seen by Walmart, The Police and the courts?”

DaBaby replied, “Cuz the media got they ass brainwashed.”

Cuz the media got they ass brainwashed https://t.co/CIPgIcfypW — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) April 25, 2022

Last year, following a homophobic rant on stage at Rolling Loud Miami, DaBaby lost slots at several following concerts and events, including Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. Surprisingly, the resurfacing of the 2018 video hasn’t yet resulted in lost performance slots, including this year’s Beale Street Music Festival and a return to Rolling Loud Miami this year.