Last summer, Roc-A-Fella Records filed a lawsuit against Damon Dash after the label’s cofounder announced plans to auction a portion of Jay-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt as an NFT. The label argued that the album is owned by the company, and not by its individual partners.

The lawsuit is ongoing, however, Jay and Dash are reportedly in talks to reach a settlement deal.

Jay-Z’s attorney Alex Spiro said in a filing earlier this week Dash and Jay were “in the process of meeting and conferring to determine whether they can reach a settlement agreement that would resolve this case.”

If Jay and Dash are unable to settle the case, Spiro and Jay plan to file a motion seeking full victory in the case.

Dash currently owns one-third of Roc-A-Fella, however, Spiro and Jay argue that Dash’s stake in the label doesn’t give him the right to sell any portion of the esteemed album.

“The sale of this irreplaceable asset must be stopped before it is too late, and Dash must be held accountable for his theft,” read the lawsuit filed against Dash last June. “The bottom line is simple: Dash can’t sell what he doesn’t own.” A judge immediately blocked the album’s sale as an NFT.

Dash and Jay must reach a settlement deal by April 1, according to the letter.