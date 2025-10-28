Daniel Caesar’s new album Son Of Spergy is out now, and today, the Canadian singer shared a gritty music video for its song, “Call On Me.” The video is shot on grainy VHS as Caesar and his crew road trip across the US, firing guns in the desert and bringing strippers to their hotel room with a giant bag of cash.

The “Bonnie and Clyde” vibes of the video care reflect the ride-or-die lyrics of the song itself, in which Caesar promises, “Whenever you feel your tummy rumble / Need something to eat / Whenever you feel your pockets empty / Can call on me.”

Caesar kicked off the rollout for the new album in July, with the single “Have A Baby (With Me),” keeping it going with “Call On Me” in August, along with the album announcement. “Moon” with Bon Iver preceded the album’s release, while another Bon Iver collaboration, “Sins Of The Father,” appeared on the project itself.

In addition to releasing Son Of Spergy, Daniel Caesar did a lot of collaborating this year, appearing on songs from Rex Orange County and Blood Orange.

You can watch Daniel Caesar’s “Call On Me” video above.

Son Of Spergy is out now via Hollace Inc. and Republic Records. You can find more info here.