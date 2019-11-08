Music

Dave East Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On His Debut Album, ‘Survival’

It’s been just over seven months since one of rap’s thriving artists, Nipsey Hussle, was killed in front of his Marathon clothing store, but Dave East is making sure that the marathon continues with a Hussle tribute on his debut album Survival.

East pays tribute to Hussle on the 19th track “The Marathon Continues (Nipsey Hussle Tribute).” Produced by AraabMUZIK, the song features an intro of Hussle speaking and an outro including Snoop Dogg.

“That’s why I called my thing ‘The Marathon,’ ’cause I’m not gon’ lie and portray this ultimate poise like I been had it figured out,” Hussle says. “Nah, I just didn’t quit. That’s the only distinguishing quality from me and probably whoever else is goin’ through this, went through this, or is gonna go through this, is that I ain’t quit. I went through every emotion with tryna pursue what I’m doing, you know what I mean? And I think that what’s gon’ separate whoever’s gon’ try to go for something is that you ain’t gon’ quit, that’s gon’ take the stance of ‘I’m gon’ die behind what I’m gettin’ at right here.'”

Listen to “The Marathon Continues (Nipsey Tribute)” in the clip above, and check out our mini-doc of Nipsey Hussle below.

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

