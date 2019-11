Dave East, Doja Cat, Reese LaFlare, and Rexx Life Raj highlight a jam-packed week of hip-hop releases which includes both A-listers and rising stars. Strangely, for a week so heavy on talent, it’s very light on major-label presence; many of the artists listed here are independent, which shows just how much star power hip-hop can grow organically with a grassroots following in the modern era. Here are all the best new hip-hop albums that have been released this week.