DDG and Halle Bailey recently went public with their romantic relationship and the “If I Want You” video ups the ante. The Pontiac artist enjoys a night swim and evening car ride in the trap’n’b record, but the hottest moments come when he and the pop star are intertwined in the bedroom.

The dark tone of the visual and celestial female background vocals create a sensual aura for Bailey and DDG to caress one another. “I’m touching you in person, I don’t need you on my feed,” DDG exclaims, reveling in the fact he can enjoy Bailey in real life as opposed to admiring from her afar.

For DDG, “If I Want You” comes in what has been an active 2022 for the 24-year-old rapper. He released “Stay In My Circle,” “Storyteller,” and “Elon Musk” featuring Gunna in addition to appearing on “Meat This” with Blueface. In terms of projects, DDG collaborated with OG Parker on the June 2021 project Die 4 Respect which included appearances from 42 Dugg, Coi Leray, PnB Rock, Lil Yachty, and Tyla Yaweh.

With Halle Bailey as his muse and a strong work ethic, the best may be yet to come for DDG.

Check out the video for “If I Want You” above.