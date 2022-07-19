Among the many rap albums we’ve received in 2022, Babyface Ray’s debut album Face is certainly one of the better releases. Since its arrival at the beginning of the year, Babyface has done a great job promoting the 20-track project thanks to the numerous music videos he shared. That trend continues with a brand new visual for “A1 Since Day 1.”

The video for the song, which serves as the opening track for the deluxe version of Face, is a compilation of concert videos as well as backstage and behind-the-scenes clips from Babyface and his crew. Altogether, Babyface uses the video to showcase a solid lifestyle and what it’s brought him.

Two months ago, Babyface Ray shared the deluxe version of Face which added eight songs to the project. The additional songs presented features from Veeze, Baroline, Lucki, DJ Esco, and Lil Yachty while the original project called on G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Wiz Khalifa, Yung Lean, Landstrip Chip, Pusha T, and Icewear Vezzo.

In addition to the video for “A1 Since Day 1,” Babyface Ray, who was recently inducted into the 2022 XXL Freshman Class, has also shared visuals for “Family Over Money,” “6 Mile Show,” “Motown Music,” “My Thoughts 3/Pop’s Prayer,” and “Dancing With The Devil.”

You can watch the video for “A1 Since Day 1” above.

Face (Deluxe) is out now via Wavy Gang/Empire. You can stream it here.