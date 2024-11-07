Halle Bailey and DDG’s son Halo wound up becoming a bit of a meme in September, but that doesn’t mean Bailey always loves her child to be on display to a large online audience: DDG recently brought Halo into a Kai Cenat stream, which upset Bailey.

In a post shared on social media, Bailey wrote:

“hi everyone. just so you know i am out of town and i don’t approve of my baby being on a stream tonight. i wasn’t told or notified and i am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people. i am his mother and protector and saddened that i wasn’t notified especially when i am out of town.”

On October, DDG announced he and Bailey had broken up, writing, “After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we’ve shared. Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other. As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we’ve built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared.”