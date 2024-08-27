Between music festivals such as Rolling Loud and Summer Smash to the dozen or so highly anticipated tours, hip-hop fans’ wallets are completely tapped.

Well, De La Soul still wants to put on a live show for their supporters. But don’t worry about it breaking the bank as it is a choose-what-you-pay performance. On January 15, 2025, “The Magic Number” musicians are scheduled to shut down David Geffen Hall’s Wu Tsai Theater.

Although the facility’s recommended ticket price is $35, those lucky enough to secure admission will determine their final cost at check out. Concertgoers can round up if they are feeling generous or down if their budget is depleted. However, there is one catch. The hosting venue within Lincoln Center, proud home to New York Philharmonic only has a 2,200-seat capacity. So, just know competition to grab tickets will be stiff.

At this time the on-sale date has not yet been announced. But according to the upcoming show’s landing page, members of Lincoln Center will be granted early access to its pre-sale.

De La Soul’s concert at will be held located at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, New York. Tickets aren’t on sale yet. But you find more information about the forthcoming show here.