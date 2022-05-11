Denzel Curry is a little over a month removed from the release of his fifth album Melt My Eyez See Your Future. The project was his first release since 2021’s Unlocked 1.5 with Kenny Beats and his first solo effort since 2019’s Zuu. Through the 14 songs on Melt My Eyez See Your Future, Curry gets help from Robert Glasper, T-Pain, 6lack, Rico Nasty, JID, Slowthai, and more. Curry seems to be feeling very confident after his fifth album, and he made it quite clear during a recent interview with XXL.

“Just look out for me,” Curry said during the sit-down. “Look out for any of the next projects that’s ’bout to come out. I’m ’bout to shake the whole game up. I don’t care what anybody gotta say, bro. I’m the best rapper alive. Point blank, period.” While Curry is completely in his right to believe that, one of his frequent collaborators, DMV rapper IDK, isn’t about to let him claim the title without a fight. IDK responded to Curry’s comments on Twitter, writing, “Battle me @denzelcurry.”

You don’t want that homie https://t.co/XM8fS3V9gs — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) May 10, 2022

Curry wouldn’t take long to issue a response to IDK, writing back, “You don’t want that homie.”

Curry and IDK’s back and forth comes after they collaborated on the Kaytranada-produced “Dog Food.”

You can view Curry and IDK’s interaction in the posts above.

