Last year, Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats teamed up for their Unlocked project, which they released with little to no announcement for fans. The 8-track effort was an entirely solo release from the pairing, but it will soon receive a sweet update with the help of a strong cast of collaborators. However, before that arrives, the duo unleashes a brand new remix of “Cosmic. m4a” featuring Joey Badass and The Alchemist. Thanks to new production from the latter, the updated version comes with a more raucous beat and brash verse from Joey.

The reconstructed “Cosmic.m4a” track arrives a week after Denzel and Kenny called on Smino and Robert Glasper to remix “So.Incredible.Pkg” Both songs will appear on Unlocked 1.5, a re-release of the duo’s Unlocked that they announced last week. The news was shared through a trailer with appearances from Glasper, Alchemist, and Georgia Anne Muldrow, who all jumped on a call to discuss the new project. According to the video, fans can expect features from Arlo Parks, Benny The Butcher, Charlie Heat, Kenny Mason, Jay Versace, Sango, and more on Unlocked 1.5.

The new version of “Cosmic.m4a” comes after Denzel recently collaborated with Snot and JID on “Sangria” and “Bruuuh (Remix)” respectively. Kenny Beats has also been active this year as he produced Flo Milli’s latest single, “Roaring 20s.”

Hit play on the new song in the video above.

Unlocked 1.5 is out 3/5 via PH Recordings.