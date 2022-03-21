Last week, Denzel Curry announced that his new album, Melt My Eyez, See Your Future, would be coming out this Friday, March 25th. The tracklist also revealed a loaded list of guest features, including 454, 6lack, Bridget Perez, Jasiah, JID, Rico Nasty, Robert Glasper, Saul Williams, Slowthai, and T-Pain. Meanwhile, the album’s producers are Cardo, DJ Khalil, Dot Da Genius, Jpegmafia, Kal Banx, Karriem Riggins, Kenny Beats, and Thundercat. Loaded, right?

As we gear up for the full release later this week, Curry has shared the T-Pain collaboration track, “Troubles,” along with an accompanying video. The clip begins with Curry on crutches, standing on stage at a jazz cabaret. He spits bars over a sleek snare drum beat as surrealist footage gets spliced in. T-Pain joins him with his glorious auto-tuned vocals and the track reaches a smoky jazz bounce. They sync up on the hook, rapping, “Got some troubles that these drugs can’t fix, we might struggle because life’s a b*tch, and you happy when your ass get rich.”

The distinct aesthetic of “Troubles” speaks to what Curry has described in a statement about the overall message of Melt My Eyez, See Your Future:

“I like traditional hip hop, I like drum and bass, I like trap, I like poetry, so a lot of that is going to be interwoven in this album including jazz and a lot of genres that I came up on as a kid and just being in my parents’ house. This album is made up of everything that I couldn’t give you on TA13OO or Imperial because I was going through depression anger issues.”

Watch the video for “Troubles” above.

Melt My Eyez, See Your Future is out 3/25 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.