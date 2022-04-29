After DMV rapper IDK dropped his stellar debut album Is He Real? at the end of 2019, fans had to wait a little over a year to receive his next body of work, that being U See 4 Yourself. The project delivered 17 songs with features from Young Thug, Offset, Lucky Daye, Sir, T-Pain, Rico Nasty, MF DOOM, Westside Gunn, Jay Electronica, and more. Less than a year after he released U See 4 Yourself, IDK is already gearing up to share his third body of work. He previously announced that it would be titled Simple, and ahead of its release, he shares its third single.

IDK calls on Denzel Curry for their new collaboration, “Dog Food.” It’s an effort that captures the duo with their heads on a swivel as danger lurks around the corner in their neighborhood. The new song marks IDK and Denzel’s fifth track together following “No Wave,” “Once Upon A Time (Freestyle),” “Bulletproof,” and “Uh Huh.” The track also follows IDK’s previous single, “Taco,” which he released earlier this month. Both “Taco” and “Dog Food” are produced by Kaytranada, who IDK previously said would handle the production on Simple. Additionally, IDK also revealed that Simple would arrive on May 6.

You can listen to “Dog Food” in the video above.

Simple is out 5/6 via Clue and Warner Records.

