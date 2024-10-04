Denzel Curry continues to promote his new album, King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2, with a glitchy, trippy video for the menacing “Set It Off” with Maxo Kream. The track is reflective of the Memphis goth-trap that defines the album, which can be seen on “Hot Ones” with TiaCorine and Ferg and “Hoodlumz” with ASAP Rocky.

The video evokes the blurry, black-and-white footage of a security camera, while also adding visual effects that mirror the results of a pharmaceutical trip. In his verse, Zel boasts, “My reign of terror is not for the weatherman,” while Maxo just straight up cuts to the point: “Play with Maxo, chopper shoot his baby mama.”

Curry is wrapping up the tour for King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2, which has wound its way from Nashville to Detroit, in the coming week, concluding the 39-date run at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. You can check out the full list of remaining tour dates below.

Watch Denzel Curry’s video for “Set It” with Maxo Kream above.

King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2 is out now via Loma Vista. You can find more information here.

10/04 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/05 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/06 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/08 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/09 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

10/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/11 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena