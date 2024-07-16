Denzel Curry’s new album King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2 is out in just a few more days, and he’s keeping the hype train running with the punishing new single “Hoodlumz,” featuring PlayThatBoiZay and ASAP Rocky. UK producer Kwes Darko provides a suitably menacing and the three MCs reciprocate with some Killer Instinct Ultra combo flows, throwing punchy rhymes almost as fast as the listener can catch them.

Rocky’s appearance is notable, given the history between him and his host’s respective rap crews back in the early blog era from which both emerged. Rocky, a member of the New York-based ASAP Mob, and Denzel, who claimed the more diffuse but ostensibly Florida-oriented Raider Klan, would have been, if not outright enemies, then at least less than cordial back then.

Both groups were heavily influenced by both the Memphis trap sound and the Houston chopped-and-screwed sound, but neither wanted to share digital space with the other. Consider it a 2010s version of the “South Bronx” battle between MC Shan and Juice Crew vs. KRS-One and Boogie Down Productions over hip-hop’s original birthplace. Apparently, whatever issue Zel and Rocky had before has since been cleared up — although it should be noted, neither is really all that tight with their old crews anymore either.

“Hoodlumz” is the third single from King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2, following “Hot One” with TiaCorine and the former ASAP Ferg and “Black Flag Freestyle” with That Mexican OT.

Listen to Denzel Curry’s “Hoodlumz”featuring PlayThatBoiZay and ASAP Rocky above.

King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2 is out 7/19 via Loma Vista. Find more information here.