Denzel Curry’s ‘Fallon’ Performance Of ‘Walkin’ Couldn’t Be Contained

It’s odd to think that Denzel Curry is experiencing the highest point of his career, ten years into his career. But that’s exactly what’s happening. His new album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, which is out now on Loma Vista, has received nearly universal acclaim from critics, and has been described as his most mature body of work yet. And despite the accelerated and truncated rollout cycles that are the norm, he’s still pushing it, dropping by 30 Rock in New York City to perform lead single “Walkin” on The Tonight Show.

Once again, he was backed by the Cold-Blooded Soul Band from his impressive Tiny Desk Concert, complete with a horn section to replace the vocal sample from the song. Denzel couldn’t be contained to the stage, roaming the studio floor and giving TV audiences a glimpse of host Jimmy Fallon jamming out to the motivational track.

Denzel’s currently on his North American tour to promote the album as well, stopping next at the Hard Summer festival in Los Angeles. After that, he’ll hit Lollapalooza before picking back up his regular schedule in Vancouver, riding out the homestretch through August, September, and October.

Watch Denzel Curry’s Tonight Show performance of “Walkin” above.