Denzel Curry Delivers A Flawless Tiny Desk Concert After Just Two Rehearsals

Denzel Curry‘s riding a career-high at the moment, enjoying the success of his fifth studio album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future. Debuting at No. 51 on the Billboard 200 and receiving widespread critical acclaim, the album is led by soulful singles such as “Walkin,” “Zatoichi,” and “Troubles,” and led to a well-received performance at this year’s Coachella, with an upcoming tour featuring dates alongside Kid Cudi. Curry kept the momentum going with a flawless performance on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert series, backed by a 10-piece band.

Performing songs from his new album as well as some of his beloved hits, Curry seems astonished that the set goes so well. “We only did this rehearsal twice!” he exclaims between two songs. In addition to performing “Melt Session #1,” “Walkin,” and “Troubles” from Melt My Eyez, Denzel dug into his back catalog for fan favorites like “DIET_” from his 2020 Kenny Beats collaboration Unlocked, “Clout Cobain” from 2018’s Ta13oo, and “Ricky” from his 2019 album Zuu.

Besides having a productive year for himself, Curry has become a go-to featured freelancer for his peers, popping up on songs from IDK (“Dog Food“), Sampa The Great (“Lane“), and Dot Da Genius (“Talk About Me” with Kid Cudi and JID), as well as on the soundtrack for Elvis.

Watch Denzel Curry’s Tiny Desk Concert above.