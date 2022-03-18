After teasing his new album Melt My Eyez, See Your Future with a Spaghetti Western-themed trailer, the space Western-styled video for “Walkin,” and the samurai flick homage “Zatoichi,” Denzel Curry has finally revealed the album’s anticipated release date. Set for release March 25, Melt My Eyez, See Your Future will feature appearances from 454, 6lack, Bridget Perez, Jasiah, JID, Rico Nasty, Robert Glasper, Saul Williams, Slowthai, and T-Pain. The album’s production team includes Cardo, DJ Khalil, Dot Da Genius, Jpegmafia, Kal Banx, Karriem Riggins, Kenny Beats, and Thundercat.

In a press release announcing the album’s release date, Curry detailed the album’s production process and aesthetics. “I like traditional hip hop, I like drum and bass, I like trap, I like poetry, so a lot of that is going to be interwoven in this album including jazz and a lot of genres that I came up on as a kid and just being in my parents’ house,” he said. “This album is made up of everything that I couldn’t give you on TA13OO or Imperial because I was going through depression anger issues.”

To promote the album, Curry is set to launch a world tour beginning in Denver, Colorado on April 1 and ending the month in Glasgow, United Kingdom. After a month-long swing through Europe, he’ll return to the US just in time for Governor’s Ball in New York, then complete the second leg of his US tour, wrapping up July 1 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Melt My Eyez, See Your Future is due 3/25 on Loma Vista Recordings. You can pre-save it here.