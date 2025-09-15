It’s been a fairly big year for Playboi Carti’s Opium collective, as the label saw new releases from all of its principal members but one. In April, Ken Carson released More Chaos, which wound up becoming his first Billboard No.1. Last month, Homixide Gang dropped Homixide Lifestyle 2, and of course, in between, Carti put out the long-awaited Music, which also topped the albums chart the week of its release.

The last remaining member to put out a project this year will be Destroy Lonely, who just announced the release date for Broken Hearts 3. Stylized as the unpronounceable </3, the project is scheduled to drop this Friday, September 19th. Accompanying the announcement, Destroy Lonely also released the video for the project’s single, “Jumanji,” which you can watch above. The video captures a hedonistic night out for the Atlanta native, which includes stacks of cash, finger-length blunts, and of course, scantily clad women.

In addition to its core four acts all dropping albums this year, Opium is also finally embarking on its long-awaited Antagonist Tour, whose new dates were announced after the tour was postponed in 2023.

Broken Hearts 3 is due on 9/19 via Opium/Interscope. You can find more info here.