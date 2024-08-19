Destroy Lonely teased “Luv 4 Ya” during Coachella 2024, teeing up the song’s official release in June, and the 91 Rules-directed video arrived the following month.

Last Thursday, August 15, Destroy Lonely posted what we now know to be album cover art alongside the caption, “LOVE LASTS FOREVER 8/30/2024 #blakamerika.” The official Love Lasts Forever album announcement came on Monday, August 19.

“Hope y’all love this as much as we do, took [about] a year to get right,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on August 15.

According to a press release, “Love Lasts Forever represents a pivotal moment in Lonely’s career, showcasing his growth as an artist and storyteller with its innovative and genre-defying sound.” Lil 88 executive produced the album. As of this writing, Destroy Lonely hasn’t shared the tracklist.

The Atlanta-bred artist continued hyping his sophomore LP on Monday, sharing on X that there are “two different versions of this project” and fans “will hear both.” He added in another post, “10 days, blakamerika top floor business. Its Lit. Im too excited.”

Destroy Lonely released If Looks Could Kill, his debut full-length album, on May 5, 2023. The album debuted at No. 18 on the Billboard albums chart.

Love Lasts Forever is out 8/30 via Opium/Interscope Records. Find more information here.