Destroy Lonely teased “Luv 4 Ya” at Coachella 2024 and officially released the single last month. On Wednesday, July 24, Destroy Lonely boosted the song’s shelf life by releasing a 91 Rules-directed video.

Destroy Lonely solemnly begins to dig a hole while smoking a cigarette. The video’s through line is Destroy Lonely fittingly alone in the desert, seeking “an exit” from an alternate reality by “digging through the surreal void.” But that is far from the most visually stimulating thing the video has to offer across nearly four minutes. At one point, he’s chillin’ while a woman in a swimsuit grins and executes impressively precise bicep curls. The next moment, he’s hanging upside-down like a bat in the dark. There are dirt bikes, snakes, an ever-growing hole in the ground, and older men getting into a fist fight.

“She tryna heat my wrist,” the Atlanta native and Opium artist sing-raps in the chorus. “She tryna suck my d*ck / I went to sleep dead broke / I woke up too rich.”

“Luv 4 Ya” serves as Destroy Lonely’s first single from his forthcoming sophomore album expected to release before the summer’s end. If Looks Could Kill, Destroy Lonely’s debut LP, released in May 2023 and charted in the top 20 of the Billboard 200.

Watch the “Luv 4 Ya” video above.